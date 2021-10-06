Submit Release
"101 Poems before I Die" Capture Life's Highs and Lows with Prose and Verse

Jackson Berry's eclectic collection of poems contains observations on nature, personal experiences

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson Berry, a first time Australian author based in Melbourne, makes his literary debut with "101 Poems Before I Die," a collection of poems accumulated after he took a leap of faith and began writing poems and speaking them in public. His output steadily grew and when the pandemic occurred, he accumulated several hundred of these rhymes, verses and works of prose exploring the human condition. And now he shares them with audiences everywhere.

"I hope my writings open eyes to the world and people around them," Berry says. In the pages of "101 Poems Before I Die" he captures the course of life, which is often meandering and confounding, driven mostly not by design or thought.

In "Waltz of Matilda," he likens existence to wandering and in that poem he combines this theme with Australia's unofficial anthem, Waltzing Matilda. He also tackles historical subjects such as the Granville train accident with his poem " Poetry Prose n Trainwrecks" that personalizes tragedy into a single person, giving readers a thought piece spotlighting grief and loss. With his other pieces, Berry delves into the meaning of art, its processes and modern forms and styles such as pop art.

With this eclectic collection he hopes to stimulate and engage readers with an entertaining read that tackles compelling issues, portrays whimsical moments, poignant themes and more.

About the Author
Jackson Berry is a first time author based in Melbourne who has had a bout of creativity during the pandemic and intends to publish more.

