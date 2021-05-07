Fireart Studio Entered The List of Top App Developers for 2021 on The Business of Apps
Fireart Studio has been recognized as one of the top app developers by The Business of Apps.WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Studio, a Poland-based boutique design and development company, entered the list of the top app developers compiled by The Business of Apps. This publication is led by one of the most authoritative research and analytics teams founded in 2014. Annually, it publishes the results of industry research as the collection of the best companies in different areas of product development. Earning a place on the list of the best app development companies globally is a significant achievement made by just nearly 50 organizations. Fireart Studio was honored to appear there as one of the industry leaders.
ABOUT FIREART STUDIO
Fireart Studio is a product design and development company headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. It is one of the leading outsourcing software engineering companies in Eastern Europe. Established as a design studio in 2013, Fireart has grown into a full-stack software development house with over 200 employees onboard. The company is recognized as one of the best app developers by TechReviewer, Clutch and Mobile App Daily. Thanks to its professional and outstanding digital product design, Fireart continually ranks among the top design teams on Dribbble, the world’s biggest platform for creative professionals.
Fireart offers a comprehensive suite of mobile app development services, including UI/UX design, prototyping, wireframing, code, testing, and QA implementation. The company also provides additional services, like branding, animation, illustration, explainer video production, and graphic design. Besides mobile apps, Fireart also develops custom software products, websites, web apps, and web portals. The studio’s works have received positive reviews from its previous clients and constantly maintain a 5/5-star ranking on Clutch. The company actively collaborates with startups, SMEs, medium-sized companies, and global brands like Google, Rolls Royce, Pipedrive, Atlassian, Bolt, Codio, and many others.
ABOUT THE BUSINESS OF APPS
The Business of Apps is the leading media and information brand in the app industry. Since its establishment in 2014, the publication has provided world-class news, analysis, data, and marketplaces for app businesses. Its audience reaches over 200k app industry professionals a month globally. The Business of Apps hosts comprehensive B2B directories and marketplaces covering app ad platforms, app development, app marketing, influencers, and other specialist areas. The brand is operated by Soko Media which also operates the App Promotion Summit series of events and the App Growth Awards.
