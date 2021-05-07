Lavish real-estate sector reaches a new record after the most expensive penthouse was sold in Madrid

The architectural work of the Hispanic-Italian investors, Italinmuebles sold 750 square meters, that includes a 200 meter swimming pool on the terrace. It’s a deal of 19.000 Euros per square meter. The inside of Montalbán 11 gathers different disciplines that invites to live a sensorial experience. This is a project that was born by idealistic entrepreneurs who condensed art, modern architecture and interior design.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 -- The real-estate market in the capital of Spain has reached a new record with the sale of a three floor penthouse in Montalbán 11 for 14,6 millions of Euros.

This new amount hits a new record in sales of this sector, according to a statement issued by Promora, the real-estate agency who jointly with Knight Frank closed the deal of this sale.

The penthouse went on sale in 2019 and since then it has been considered as the most expensive one of the Spanish capital.

Italinmuebles is a company of the Italcambio Group that's also led by Carlos Dorado, President of Italbank.

Carlos Dorado is an outstanding entrepreneur, who leads important organizations, whose contributions to society have been significant.

A work in Madrid

Montalbán 11 is coated with the chromatic work of the Venezuelan artist, Carlos Cruz-Diez, under an artistic and historic concept.

In Madrid, other of the penthouses of most value was one in Lagasca 99, of 700 meters, and was sold to a Latin American for 13 million Euros in 2016. Another sale was followed for 9 million Euros in Serrano 7, according to El Confidencial.

The inside of Montalbán 11 gathers different disciplines that invites to live a sensorial experience. This is a project that was born by idealistic entrepreneurs who condensed art, modern architecture and interior design.

Number 11, of a traditional style on Motalbán Street is now part of urban art that shields Madrid.

