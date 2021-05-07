Mining Indaba expands the Advisory Board for 2022
Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (www.MiningIndaba.com), organised by Hyve Group Plc announced the newly expanded Advisory Board last week. The strategic committee includes distinguished finance, technology, sustainability, mining operations, policy, and governance leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide the priorities of the conference.
“Designed to reflect the true voice of the industry in shaping the purpose and agenda, this is an important milestone for Mining Indaba,” said Tom Quinn, Head of Content, Mining Indaba. “We carefully curated this Board to include industry experts whose collective experience ensures the conference has the guidance it needs to navigate its way in the mining industry”.
With combined years of expertise spanning the sector, the Advisory Board will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions to help strengthen Mining Indaba’s commitment to the sector. Whilst, linking leaders in the Pan-African mining sector to identify the goals and ambitions of governments, investors, and businesses in Africa’s mining sector for Mining Indaba to continue being the event created by the industry for the industry.
The Board of CEOs and leaders will bring formidable prestige to Mining Indaba, and is projected to meet on a formal basis, building on the already existing relationships, through yearly meetings in South Africa, alongside weekly conference calls.
Joining the newly established board includes:
Executive Committee
- Mpho Makwana, Co-Chair, Investing in African Mining Indaba
- Tom Quin, Head of Content & Co-Chair, Investing in African Mining Indaba
International & South Africa Committee
- Frans Baleni, Former General Secretary, National Union of Mineworkers
- Noluthando Gosa, Founder/ Non-Executive Director, Akhona Group/Investec Asset Management
- Tony Carroll, International Advisor, Investing in African Mining Indaba
CEO & Leadership Committee
- Roger Baxter, CEO, Minerals Council South Africa
- Errol Smart, CEO, Orion Minerals
- Deshnee Naidoo, Director of Finance & Business Development – Base Metals, Vale
- Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO-Designate & MD – Minerals, Exxaro Resources
- Fortune Mojapelo, CEO, Bushveld Minerals
- Rohitesh Dhawan, President & CEO, ICMM
Finance & Investment Committee
- John Startin, Senior MD, Evercore
- Jerry Agyeman-Boateng, Executive Director & Head – Global Subsidiaries, Standard Chartered Bank
- Colin Hamilton, MD Capital Markets, BMO
- Nivaash Singh, Co-Head: Mining & Resources, Nedbank CIB
- James Wellsted, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations, Sibanye-Stillwater
Sustainability Committee
- Daniel Litvin, Founder & CEO, Critical Resource
- Estelle Levin-Nally, Founder & CEO, Levin Sources
- Bady Baldé, Deputy Executive & Africa Director, EITI
- Naseem Cholan, EVP – Sustainable Development, Gold Fields
Mining Operations & Technology Committee
- Cyrille Mutombo, DRC Country Manager, Barrick Gold
- Patrick Murphy, President – Rock Drills & Technologies, Sandvik
- Mohamed Cisse, Manager – Technical Services & Automation, Resolute Mining
- Roland Ehrl, Global Head Minerals Solutions Business, Siemens
- Clive Govender, CEO & Founder, CGC Consulting & ADAPT Digital Solutions
Policy & Governance Committee
- Jorgen Sandstorm, Head of Mining & Metals Industry, World Economic Forum
- Alex Buck, Managing Director, Women in Mining
- Sven Renner, Program Manager EGPS Trust Fund, World Bank
- Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive – Public Affairs & Transformation, Minerals Council South Africa
- Dr. Anthony Costa, Investment Mobilisation Programme Lead, Industrial Development Corporation
For more information on the expansion of the Advisory Board, please click here (https://bit.ly/3baDYpB).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Investing in African Mining Indaba.
