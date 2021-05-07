Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,788 in the last 365 days.

#AfricaMonth2021: May Africa prosper

In a post-Covid world, the dreams and visions of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity, matter more than ever.

Bizcommunity invites your submissions in celebrating Africa Month and matters - its stakeholders and stories - in the areas of business leadership, trade, technologies, arts, culture and brands!

Since 1963, the month of May has been officially recognised as Africa Month, in commemoration of the historic founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and its subsequent successor organisation, The African Union (AU), the continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African continent, since 2002.

Now more than ever, in a post-Covid world, the dreams and visions of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity, of a prosperous continent united by common ideals with the African Continental Free Trade Area, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the Kigali Declaration in March 2018, remain lodestars for us all.

This Africa Month, join us in standing with the African continent, with its stated ideals of leadership, prosperity, trade, continental unity, nation building and freedom from oppression.

If you would like to contribute your exclusive thought leadership to appear on Bizcommunity, Africa’s biggest business to business marketing and company news website, we invite you to send your submissions on African business, leadership, brands, technology, investment, culture and innovation to the relevant editors – contact them here.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bizcommunity.

You just read:

#AfricaMonth2021: May Africa prosper

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.