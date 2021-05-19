NVBDC Welcomes Takeda As Its Newest Corporate Member
Global pharmaceutical company, Takeda, supplier diversity program reflects their support of NVBDC Certified Veteran Owned Businesses.
We are proud to be a new member of NVBDC & learn more about the Veteran-owned businesses they serve. We look forward to supporting the advancement of veteran owned businesses within our supply chain.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Takeda as its newest Corporate Member. Takeda is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure certified SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Mika Yokoyama, Head of Takeda's Procurement Center of Excellence
Takeda is a patient-focused, values-based, research and development-driven global biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to people worldwide the company strives to have suppliers as diverse as the patients they serve. They are committed to embracing differences, exploring possibilities, and developing their workforce. Takeda’s success depends on an inclusive environment where all are welcomed, empowered, and inspired to use their unique voices and talents. This is how they will find innovative approaches to serve their patients, customers, and communities.
As part of Takeda’s sustainable procurement program, the supplier diversity program allows them to invest in the communities in which they live, work and serve by purchasing goods and services from a diverse range of businesses. This includes fostering and maintaining relationships with diverse suppliers, including, but not limited to, Veteran- owned businesses, small businesses, minority-owned businesses, or women-owned businesses. In addition, partnering with a diverse range of suppliers provides overall value within their procurement process and contributes to Takeda’s mission by giving access to new and innovative products and services while optimizing price, quality, and availability of products and services, and is in keeping with their overall corporate commitment to responsibility and sustainability.
“Our initiatives started with spreading awareness of the neglect to recognize Veterans within DEI procurement opportunities. As we achieved national status as the leading recognized source to provide valid documentation of Veteran status, ownership, and control of each Veteran business we certify exists, it was apparent, corporate America was on board. Our expansion with over 100 NVBDC Corporate Members is increasing daily providing Certified SD/VOBs access and opportunities to over $80 Billion spend in supplier diversity. We are so proud of the support we receive from our NVBDC Corporate Members to help our Veterans.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Takeda and to learn how to become a NVBDC Certified SD/VOB visit our website: www.nvbdc.org. Additional support is available by calling us at (888)- CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
