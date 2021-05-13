Tahir Mella

A musician, a writer, and an artist, Tahir Mella also has a passion for exploration. Here is your chance to learn more about Tahir Mella, the adventurer.

Life offers many opportunities to see and do new things. I take every chance I get to learn and grow with exciting experiences. You'll never know what you are capable of until you try!” — Tahir Mella

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tahir Mella is an executive producer with the musical group Melladys Entertainment and Sound Productions. He is also a musician in his own right, playing the guitar and the piano, as well as a published author and a talented painter. Outside of his many creative pursuits, Tahir is devoted to his family and enjoys living a life full of excitement and adventure. He is a licensed pilot, an experienced equestrian, an avid traveller, and an enthusiast of fine wine.

A Brief Biography

Tahir Mella was born on June 18, 1966 in Manila, Philippines, to Ynocencio de Castro Mella and Lolita Ranoja Mella's as the youngest of their five children. His parents established Melladys in 1976, and he and his siblings, Khasim, Ramel, Thaib, and Princess, grew up surrounded by music.

As a young man in 1989, Tahir immigrated to the United States. He married Wanda O'Quinn, and together the couple has five children. Tahir is always working to keep the Melladys musical tradition alive.

Tahir Mella, the Pilot

One of the ways that Tahir brings out his adventurous side is through flying. He is an experienced pilot, having received his private pilot's license in 2001. He is trained to fly the Cessna 150, Cessna 152, Cessna 172 Skyhawk, and the 3I Sky Arrow. Tahir's passion for flying served as inspiration for his own son, Kyle, to earn his commercial helicopter license in 2019.

Tahir Mella, the Equestrian

When not flying high in the sky, Tahir often works with horses that have their four feet planted firmly on the ground. He has had extensive experience in numerous riding styles, being trained in English dressage and steeplechases as well as in Western saddle and barrel racing. Tahir's daughter, Bryn, has followed in his equestrian footsteps and has also become an expert in equestrian sports and care.

Tahir Mella, the Explorer

In addition to his piloting and equestrian pursuits, Tahir loves traveling across the country with his family. They often go RVing together to new destinations across North America, reveling in the simpler life on the road. The Mellas also often take cross-country trips in their 1966 Volkswagen Microbus, which has been dubbed "Hugs" and boasts the name proudly on her license plate. Hugs was a "Best in Show" winner in 2012 and features in Melladys' music videos.

With so much more to explore and experience, Tahir Mella has his sights on many new adventures. He hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams and go on their own adventures when given the opportunity.

