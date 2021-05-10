Tahir Mella

Tahir Mella is a man of many talents that he puts towards several different passion projects. Here is an introduction to Tahir Mella, the artist.

Music plays an important role in my family, and I have also branched out on my own into other artistic pursuits like writing and painting. I hope to inspire others to pursue their artistic gifts.” — Tahir Mella

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A musician, a writer, and an artist, Tahir Mella does not limit himself to only one creative outlet. He is an executive producer at Melladys Entertainment and Sound Productions, where his wife, Wanda Ann O'Quinn Mella, also performs as a singer. Tahir and Wanda have five children together.

Tahir was born in Manila, Philippines, on June 18, 1966 to Ynocencio de Castro Mella and Lolita Ranoja Mella as the youngest of five children. He immigrated to the United States in 1989 and has since devoted himself to many creative pursuits, outlined below.

Musician & Producer

Tahir is best known for his musical work with Melladys Entertainment and Sound Productions, which represents one of his greatest passions (the other being his family). He plays the piano and the guitar, and he has created several original songs of his own.

Melladys was initially established by Tahir's parents in 1976 to spread music, oneness, and love. Tahir has revived the Melladys' musical tradition in an effort to preserve and perpetuate his family's deep musical heritage. The Melladys have a compendium of the group's classic and original songs from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as new, contemporary music that draws from the themes of past favorites.

The first album from Melladys Entertainment and Sound Productions was released in 2020, and the company is currently working on a follow-up album. They are also working on a third album, to be released in the Philippines, with famed Jazz musician Johnny Alegre. Locally, Melladys works with more than 25 young and talented musicians and bands, helping to stimulate the economy. They also employ 20 musicians in the Philippines.

Author & Poet

Though music has always been a significant part of Tahir's life, he has also developed a great passion for writing. He is the published author of a children's book called "Casyrole: Ten Legendary Tales," which is a story about love overcoming hatred. Tahir has also penned a book of poems called "W," which features poetry written for his wife, Wanda.

Artist & Painter

Not only a musician and a storyteller, Tahir has additionally discovered a skill in painting over the years. In fact, the illustrations in the Casyrole book are all Tahir's original and published art. Many of his paintings and artwork are also on display in his home, where they serve as daily inspiration for more creative work.

Tahir Mella is always looking for new and creative outlets to pour his energy, time, efforts, and talent into. You will definitely be hearing more about his many artistic projects in the future.