NVBDC ANNOUNCES THE PARTNERSHIP WITH SWINERTON AS OUR NEWEST CORPORATE MEMBER.
A workplace that mirrors the diversity of the communities in which we work, at all levels of the organization.
Swinerton empowers every individual to promote a culture of diversity and inclusion. Together, we are opening more doors for NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs.
Swinerton has remained successful for more than 130 years because of one thing—our people. It is our people and the values that we share that form the foundation of our organization.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Swinerton as its newest Corporate Member. Swinerton is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure certified SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
Swinerton traces its roots back to 1888, when a young Swedish immigrant formed a brick masonry and contracting business in Los Angeles to serve the growing city in its post–Gold Rush building boom. Since their earliest days building along the Western frontier, the company has survived and thrived through two world wars, the Great Depression and Recession, dynamic cultural movements, and natural disasters. Since Swinerton’s earliest days, their exceptional craftsmanship has helped them create celebrated landmark projects throughout the West and beyond. To learn more about Swinerton’s legacy of building, flip through their History Book. The company now has over 4,000 employees from coast to coast, and along the way they have helped build communities from the peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the Hawaiian Islands, and from the Gulf of Alaska to the jungles of Colombia. The company still operates under California contractor’s license number 92—the one it obtained in 1927 when the state first began issuing licenses. Many Swinerton-built structures now claim a spot on the National Register of Historic Places and other architectural preservation lists.
“Swinerton has remained successful for more than 130 years because of one thing—our people. It is our people and the values that we share that form the foundation of our organization. We are fortunate to have an amazing collection of experience, skills, and passion within our employee-owner ranks,” said Eric Foster, Swinerton CEO
Swinerton’s success has been built on a foundation of shared values. They are a 100% employee-owned company, so their people have a personal interest in the success of every project. With a culture of collaboration, they work toward a common purpose: to be the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market they serve, proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence.
“In our quest to serve our clients in communities from coast to coast and to be a leader in corporate social responsibility, we have to look at sustainability in a holistic way. At the end of the day, we aren’t just a builder finishing a project and moving on to the next. The legacy of what we build together lasts longer than the project,” said Rachael Guerrero, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager.
Swinerton is strongly committed to promoting and increasing participation of small, minority, women, veteran, and disabled veteran business enterprises in all their purchasing and contract business. Their goal is to award at least 20% of subcontracting and supplier volume to these valued partners and is proudly maintained across all divisions. They are proud to establish a higher standard of excellence for the construction industry with outreach programs to local, small, and historically disadvantaged businesses, including those operated by women, minorities, and disabled veterans. This is not just an effort that they provide for clients that request this consideration; this is a part of Swinerton’s culture and their commitment to the communities that they serve.
In 2020, Swinerton signed AGC’s Culture of Care pledge, which affirms their commitment to a work environment that is free of harassment, hazing, and bullying. They commit to hire and pay based on skill and experience, regardless of ethnicity, gender identity, nationality, race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation. They retain high-performing employees by identifying and removing barriers to advancement. Swinerton empowers every individual to promote a culture of diversity and inclusion. Swinerton recognizes the importance of small, minority, women, veteran, and disabled veteran business enterprises and local workforce to the economics of the construction industry, the communities they serve, and to their own success as a builder. Swinerton is committed to building high performing teams by exploring every avenue. Developing teams that are diverse in experience, background, and thought is what keeps them on the leading edge of innovation. Swinerton partners with diverse subcontractors that meet all their prequalifications and standards.
They facilitate the subcontractor process with all the requirements listed including current bid opportunities, prequalifications, contractor-controlled insurance programs, Swinerton labor agreements and training. In addition Swinerton provides additional support to help with any questions by emailing them directly: subcontractorprequal@swinerton.com
“NVBDC has reached a milestone thanks to the support of our corporations with over 100 members. We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses as our memberships keep growing,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Swinerton and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org. Additional support is available by contacting us directly: (888)-CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
