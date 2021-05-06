Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,895 in the last 365 days.

Update on African qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM)

FIFA (www.FIFA.com) can confirm that in conjunction with CAF and taking into consideration the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure optimal playing conditions for all teams, it has been decided to postpone the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ that were due to be played in June 2021.

The qualifiers are now scheduled to take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

You just read:

Update on African qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM)

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.