Update on African qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM)

FIFA (www.FIFA.com) can confirm that in conjunction with CAF and taking into consideration the current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure optimal playing conditions for all teams, it has been decided to postpone the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ that were due to be played in June 2021.

The qualifiers are now scheduled to take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org