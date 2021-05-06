Luxury moisturizer company Babington Soap wins Silver in the Best Hand Sanitizer category in 2021 Global Makeup Awards.
UK 2-in-1 moisturizing hand sanitizer was also named a finalist for the Pure Beauty Global Awards 2021, which will be announced May 12.
Sanitizers are not designed to be cosmetics. You normally find them in hospital waiting rooms... So it's important that we stop destroying the skin's natural barrier with potent liquids."
— Matthew Jenner
Babington Soap Co. Limited, the US and UK based company that developed the leading luxury hand moisturizer and antibacterial product, is pleased to announce it is receiving a Silver Award in the 2021 UK region Global Makeup Awards. This award comes on the heels of Babington Soap appearing on the shortlist of Pure Beauty 2021 Global Awards.
The Global Makeup Awards recognize new beauty product companies in over 20 categories in regions across the world. Babington Soap co-founder Matthew Jenner found that with the rising use of hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an opportunity to develop a luxury product that addressed the problem of leaving hands dry and cracked after use.
“Sanitizers are generally pretty bad for our skin. They’re not designed to be cosmetics. You normally find them in hospital waiting rooms or in a gap-year student’s bumbag,” said Jenner. “So it’s important that we start plumping up our skin with the right stuff instead of destroying the skin’s natural barrier with potent liquids.”
The Benefits of Babington Soap:
The Babington Difference — Babington Soap is a hypoallergenic and 99.9% plant-based hand sanitizer infused with lemongrass, leaving hands feeling refreshed and smelling good after use.
Babington uses an exclusive moisturizer — Most hand sanitizing moisturizers use aloe vera or glycerin, while Babington uses chitosan, which is pharmaceutical grade and wholly plant-based.
Hand sanitizers are here to stay — According to a company survey, 80% of people plan to continue using hand sanitizer regularly even after wide distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Babington Soap has also been included in the Global Green Beauty Awards, which will announce winners on July 15, 2021. For more information on Babington Soap and its products please visit www.babingtonsoap.com.
About Babington Soap
Founded in London in 2020, Babington Soap is the proud creator of a sustainable, plant-based hand sanitizer that kills 99.9% of germs, smells lovely and leaves hands moisturized.
