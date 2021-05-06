Business Development Leader Brian Matthew Stovsky and Family Will Participate in 2021 Ohio VeloSano Bike to Cure
Business Development Leader Brian Matthew Stovsky and Family Will Participate in 2021 Ohio VeloSano Bike to CureCLEVELAND, OH, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Matthew Stovsky remains as dedicated to his family and the VeloSano Bike to Cure event as he does his career.
Business Development Leader Brian Matthew Stovsky and his family plan to participate in The VeloSano Bike to Cure benefit for cancer research. This Northern Ohio fundraising event is scheduled to take place in person for 2021 after a hiatus in 2020, and it takes place from September 10-12.
VeloSano stands for “swift cure,” and the Bike to Cure event sponsored by VeloSano took place for the first time in 2014. Since then, 100 percent of the money raised goes to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center. This money comes by way of year-round fundraising.
Bike to Cure entrants can choose from one of four day-biking distance options to take place on September 11. These include the 10-, 25-, 50- and 100-mile rides, and children as young as eight years old can participate depending on the number of miles of the chosen route. Individuals and groups unable to attend the event in person can instead become a virtual fundraiser and attribute activities of their choosing such as walking, running, kayaking or yoga. Interested parties can also volunteer, and companies can encourage teams of employees to participate in the corporate partnership rides.
The in-person Bike to Cure fundraiser will occur in limited capacity according to public health and safety guidelines required to keep people protected until Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches will be distributed instead of sit-down meals, and finish-line congregation time will be strictly monitored and limited. No showers and massages are provided for safety reasons for the 2021 biking event. There will still be a Kick-off Party on September 10, but it will take place online instead of on-site.
Even though the Bike to Cure event is still a go for September 10-12 as of now, interested parties are advised to watch for updates. It will prevail if no new public service announcements prevent it.
Brian Matthew Stovsky has supported the VelSano Bike to Cure since it started, and his family continues to participate in this event to raise money for cancer cure research. He is also the co-captain for the Oswald Companies team and is the Business Development Leader for Oswald's Private Equity practice.
