Made in Montana Exhibitor Registration Opens May 19th

Made in Montana Tradeshow will take place in Helena September 10 - 11, 2021

The Made in Montana Tradeshow for food and gfits will take place in Helena at the Lewist and Clark County Fairgrounds on September 10 - 11th, 2021--all Grown in Montana members are encouraged to apply!

On Friday, September 10th, exhibitors will have the opportuntity to connect with wholesale buyers. Saturday, Septemeber 11th, the public is invited to attend and exhibitors will sell directly to consumers at retail prices.

Exhibitor registration opens up on May 19th. Click here to learn more and apply to participate as an exhibitor.