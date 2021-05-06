Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Welcomes NRG Energy Headquarters To Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after NRG Energy announced that they will relocate their corporate headquarters to Houston from New Jersey:

"We are proud to welcome NRG Energy's corporate headquarters to Houston as they expand their already strong presence in the Lone Star State. With this move, NRG joins 50 other Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Texas, including 22 in the Houston area alone. America’s leading businesses continue to invest in Texas—and grow jobs in Texas—because of our welcoming business climate, low taxes, reasonable regulations, and our young, growing, and skilled workforce. I thank NRG Energy for designating Texas—the energy capital of the world—as their corporate headquarters, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we ensure a more prosperous future for all who call the Lone Star State home." 

