Healthcare’s Inaugural “Gratitude Symposium” Attracts 50,000-Plus Registrants
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique resource meant to help healthcare workers renew their spirits, this series of videos on fresh, relevant topics has barely begun—but it’s already been incredibly well-received.
Over 50,000 people have registered for the May Gratitude Symposium, a series of free virtual presentations meant to thank, teach, and inspire those in healthcare. The symposium is being provided by 45 healthcare experts to say thank you to healthcare workers.
In addition, the group is donating $75,000 to The DAISY Foundation, which recognizes nurses for their extraordinary skillful, compassionate care, and $25,000 to the Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA), which fosters excellence and drives innovation in health management and policy education, and promotes the value of university-based management education for leadership roles in the health sector.
Quint Studer, the host of the symposium, states: “The goal for the presenters is to say thank you on behalf of so many who appreciate the continued work and demonstration of selflessness by those who work in healthcare. The presentations are on a variety of topics that will inspire, as well as provide suggestions on moving forward as the aftershock of this pandemic continues.
“When the symposium was announced April 2, we were hoping it would be helpful to the many who work with such passion and skill to make a difference,” he adds. “The large number of registrants demonstrates the symposium has struck the right chord with these wonderful healthcare workers and organizations.”
It is not too late to register! Information on how to do so can be found at www.TheGratitudeSymposium.com. To make it easy to register your entire workforce or student body, please contact Nicole Webb Bodie at Nicole@QuintStuder.com or 850-748-2027.
