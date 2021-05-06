AIB GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER, DEIRDRE HANNIGAN FIRST IN IRELAND AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Deirdre Hannigan

Deirdre Hannigan becomes the first professional to be awarded the honor in Ireland.

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Deirdre Hannigan of Dublin, Ireland, the first candidate in Ireland to have earned this distinction.Deirdre serves as the Group Chief Risk Officer for AIB and in addition to earning the Certificate in Risk Governance , is a Chartered Director, via the Institute of Directors in London.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“As someone with 40 years of experience at various financial institutions, including serving as Chief Risk Officer for three different companies, Deirdre brings a wealth of risk management experience to this program,” said David R. Koenig, President, and CEO of The DCRO Institute. “Her leadership in the governance of risk is now enhanced further with this award as she serves the board and executives of AIB, and as a director herself,” he continued.“I have found this course to be of great benefit to me,” said Ms. Hannigan. “I wish to thank the DCRO Risk Governance Institute for the insights I have gained from the wide range of contributors.”The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk ™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

