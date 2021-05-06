Energy Capital & Power, Equatorial Guinea Partner for Investor Report, Documentary, and U.S. Event

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce its partnership with Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) for the premier U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) 2021; ECP, in partnership with Equatorial Guinea’s MMH, officially commenced work in-country on the Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2021 special investor report and documentary film on Wednesday; The USAEF will take place in Houston, Texas, on 4-5 October 2021. Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons will speak and the MMH will showcase opportunities; The Africa Energy Series report will be distributed in print and digitally, and the documentary shown on international news outlets including CNBC Africa.

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) for the highly anticipated U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) and the Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2021 investment report and documentary film.

Equatorial Guinea’s MMH will be participating actively in the USAEF, which serves as the premier event for taking U.S.-Africa energy partnerships to new heights. H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, will speak at the forum’s 2021 event in Houston on October 4-5, 2021 and at the preceding networking function in Washington D.C. on July 12. The MMH has fully endorsed the forum, and in recognizing the valuable role that U.S. companies involved in the Equatorial Guinea market play, the Minister is formally inviting all companies and investors to participate in this distinguished event through his official letter of endorsement.

“America is a preferred partner for Equatorial Guinea, and we are keen to engage with existing investors and new companies to further develop our energy sector. The USAEF is the primary venue to fulfil these goals,” stated H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea in the letter.

ECP is also excited to announce its partnership with, and official endorsement by, the MMH to produce the Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2021 special investment report and documentary.

The report will provide a comprehensive written analysis of Equatorial Guinea’s dynamic market through insightful interviews and in-depth articles and resources, produced both digitally and in print, and distributed to a wide network of international stakeholders. The documentary offers a visual overview of the market and will be filmed by CNBC Africa and shown on the network, as well as on national television, online and at ECP events. In-country production of the book and documentary began today, and both initiatives will be officially launched in Houston at the USAEF by H.E. Minister Obiang Lima.

“Now is a critical moment to communicate and evaluate Equatorial Guinea’s successes and outlook to the world. The Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2021 book and documentary will … be the official platform for the government and private sector of Equatorial Guinea to take a strong message to international investors and partners on our continued value creation and progress,” stated H.E. Minister Obiang Lima in his letter of support for the project.

To find out more about the U.S.-Africa Energy Forum, please visit www.EnergyCapitalPower.com, and to advertise or sponsor, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

For more information on participating in the Africa Energy Series: Equatorial Guinea 2021 book and documentary, contact editorial@energycapitalpower.com, or email sales@energycapitalpower.com for sponsorship options.