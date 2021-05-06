Smart And Wireless Products Trend In The Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market

Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market - By Product Type, Type Of Device, By Application, By Patient Type, By End-Use, Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse oximeter industry analysis show that companies in the pulse oximeters market are increasingly focusing on developing smart and wireless oximeters and spirometers. Use of wireless technology in the monitoring devices is trending nowadays, which enhances its ease of usage and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smart phone or a wireless device through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing and then to display the results. In 2019, FDA approved Loop system by Spry Health, Inc., B.O.L.T. by American Megatrends India Private Limited which are used to monitor vital parameters and respiratory parameters. In 2020, Masimo, an American manufacturer of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, received first FDA clearance for a fingertip pulse oximeter that can measure respiration rate. In addition, the device will also measure oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, and Masimo’s Pleth Variability Index (PVi).

The global pulse oximeters and spirometers market size is expected to decline from $6.51 billion in 2020 to $5.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.7%. The change in the pulse oximeters and spirometers market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -5.3%.

Read More On The Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulse-oximeters-and-spirometers-market

The global pulse oximeters, spirometers market is segmented by product type into pulse oximeters, spirometers, by end use into hospitals, home care settings, clinical laboratories, industrial settings, and by application into diagnostic, treatment monitoring.

In August 2018, Royal Philips, a Netherlands-based health technology company that develops diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics as well as focuses on home care and consumer health, acquired Xhale Assurance Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Xhale Assurance Inc. is a US-based company which develops and commercializes next generation sensor technologies in patient monitoring devices like pulse oximetry. The deal will broaden and differentiate Philips oxygen saturation monitoring solutions and will make the company a key clinical player.

Major players covered in the global pulse oximeters, spirometers market are Smiths Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Schiller AG, General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Opto Circuits Limited, Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Omron Healthcare Inc., Nonin Medical, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Halma PLC, SDI Diagnostics Inc, nSpire Health, Inc, SIBELMED, Labtech Ltd., Carefusion Corporation, NDD Medical Technologies, Inc., Vitalograph, COSMED srl, Philips Benelux, Contec Medical System Co. Ltd, B Smiths Group plc.

Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Market - By Product Type (Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers), Type Of Device (Handheld, Fingertip, Others), By Application (Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring), By Patient Type (Asthma, COPD, Other General & Surgical Practice, Other Respiratory Diseases), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Home Care), Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pulse oximeters and spirometers market overview, forecast pulse oximeters and spirometers market size and growth for the whole market, pulse oximeters and spirometers market segments, and geographies, pulse oximeters and spirometers market trends, pulse oximeters and spirometers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3431&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-monitoring-devices-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-and-diagnostic-global-market-report

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vital-parameter-monitoring-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293