Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5 May 2021)

489 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 4,426 tested in the last 24 hours. Our positivity rate is at 11.0%. From the cases 449 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners. Total confirmed positive cases are now 161,393 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,692,532.

552 patients have recovered from the disease, 303 from various health facilities countrywide while 249 are from Home Based & Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 109,769 of which 79,774 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 29,995 are from various health facilities.

20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 11 on diverse dates within the last one month and 9 being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,825.

1,164 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,603 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 153 patients are in the ICU, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 99 on supplemental oxygen. 26 patients are on observation. 119 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 111 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units.

VACCINATION: A total of 900,459 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 524,720 are aged 58 years and above plus others, Health workers, 159,308, Teachers 140,354, while Security Officers 76,077.