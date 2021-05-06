Wellness Advocate Dr. John Partenope to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DURANGO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a lot of people in America with health problems--ranging from joint pain to anxiety, to high blood pressure--and they go to doctors seeking help. Sadly, they often don’t get the results they hoped for. The prescribed medications can cause side effects, such as loss of energy, so now they’re not only sick but tired. For all those people who are sick and tired of feeling sick and tired there are alternatives--and Dr. John Partenope is among the best of them.

“People hear alternative medical practitioner, and they expect to enter a den with beads hanging from the ceiling and sage smoke everywhere. Or that I’ll come out in a robe,” Dr. John laughs “but that’s just a scene from a movie. It’s not the reality.”

Dr. John says that while he trained as a physician and obtained his MD, he had always felt there should be a better way to manage illness. He stresses that there is still biochemistry and anatomy and science involved, but when it comes to prescribing, his style of doctoring is different. Dr. John prefers nutraceuticals to pharmaceuticals; nutraceuticals are every kind of natural treatment available. These can include teas, tinctures, vitamins, minerals, unique patches, and homeopathic remedies. These high-quality nutraceuticals are aimed at the same health results as traditional “Western” medicine, but without the harmful side effects, and often with greater efficacy.

Dr. John is open to new modes of contact, such as Zoom and telemedicine, for the later visits but notes the first one always has to be in person. That is so he can put individuals through his I-FIT Quantum diagnostic technology, which analyzes the frequency of key body parts, say the kidneys or liver. He will talk more about this innovative approach in the radio show and explain how everything vibrates with a certain frequency; the wrong frequency can affect our health, energy, and well-being.

Dr. John then formulates a highly individualized plan of diet, supplementation, and lifestyle changes to optimize the frequencies and help change each individual’s life. To learn more about the doctor, his background, his cutting-edge treatments, and his miraculous successes, visit his website and be sure to listen to the May radio show.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. John Partenope in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, May 10th at 1:00PM EDT

