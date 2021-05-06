Liquid Telecom unveils its new identity, Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Zambia as it establishes itself as the digital service partner of choice for African businesses

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia, part of the Liquid Intelligent Technologies group (www.Liquid.Tech), a pan-African technology company, unveils its new brand identity. This rebrand reflects the organisation's extensive business transformation from being a telecommunications and digital services provider to a full one-stop-shop technology group for local businesses.

Over the last two decades, Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider. This rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the organisation's expansion of its Cloud business, Cyber Security services, and other technologies added to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies will expand its Managed Services offerings to drive and ensure successful adoption of tools to re-imagine their customers' businesses and how they work and connect. Whether they are focused on enabling collaboration or utilising the most advanced cloud applications.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent.

With the future of network security-driven from the cloud, Liquid Intelligent Technologies' recently launched its Cyber Security business unit, which uniquely delivers security at its core, protecting your business's data throughout its lifecycle.

Over the last decade, the Government in Zambia has been working with businesses in the private sector to realise their vision of a Smart Zambia. Core to this vision is digital inclusion where no one in the country is left behind. At Liquid Zambia we have been partnering with the government to help them accelerate their digital transformation agenda and our rebrand serves as a reaffirmation to this continuous partnership. Our extensive and reliable backbone infrastructure in the country has ensured that our customers in the business and retail sectors identify us as a premier connectivity provider, now we will be layering our existing offering with our digital products and services like cybersecurity and cloud services showcasing our commitment to transforming our great nation into a digitally led economy,” concludes Mark Townsend, CEO Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia.

For more information contact: Angela Chandy Email: Angela.chandy@liquid.tech

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group with capabilities across 14 countries, primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa. Established in 2005, Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading pan-African digital infrastructure provider. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining Network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent. Under its new brand identity, Liquid Intelligent Technologies has eight business units, namely: Liquid Networks, Liquid Business, Liquid Sea, Liquid Cloud, Liquid Cyber Security, Liquid Home, Liquid Innovation and Liquid Satellite. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a full one-stop-shop technology group that provides tailor-made digital solutions to businesses in the public and private sectors across the continent. The Group also operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Harare and Kigali, with a combined potential 19,000 square metres of rack space and 78 MW of power.