BlueStar SeniorTech Completes Initial Public Fundraise

Telehealth Company Raises $250,000 in a Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder

BlueStar is well-positioned to seize the opportunity to serve healthcare providers and their patients”
— Retired Admiral Robert Wray
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar SeniorTech launched a crowdfunding campaign using the Wefunder crowdfunding platform to raise money to allow it to expand its expansion into telehealth with its remote patient monitoring services. The successful campaign exceeded its goal with nearly 200 investors investing over $250,000.

Since 2013 BlueStar has provided aging-in-place tech services to thousands of families across America, keeping them safe, healthy, and connected in their homes as they age. Last year BlueStar launched BlueStar TeleHealth entering into the high growth telehealth services industry focusing on remote patient monitoring.

BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “With demand for telehealth services increasing dramatically last year as Covid-19 disrupted traditional healthcare delivery it became readily apparent that BlueStar was well-positioned to seize the opportunity and serve healthcare providers and their patient populations. Raising this capital will help us continue expanding into this exciting and highly beneficial healthcare services business.”

With over 5 years of experience serving thousands of older Americans and their families offering them peace of mind as they age in place, BlueStar TeleHealth has a head start on many competitors who are startups in the telehealth services industry. BlueStar Seniortech has been keeping customers safe, healthy, and connected with medical alerts, prescription management, fall detection, wearables, watches, and care calls.

About BlueStar
BlueStar SeniorTech provides aging-in-place and telehealth services to American seniors Safe, Healthy, and Connected in their homes, helping them to be free and independent. Founded in 2013, BlueStar serves 5,000 families nationwide.

About Wefunder
Wefunder is a crowdfunding platform that hosts small and startup companies and allows investors to contribute a minimum of $100 to campaigns, enabling more people to be involved in the investment process that traditionally is only available to accredited investors. Wefunder wants to make the economy more just, equitable, and community-oriented through this democratized, pre-IPO investing.

David Coakley
BlueStar TeleHealth
+1 8004410230
david.coakley@bluestarstelehealth.com

BlueStar CEO Admiral Rob Wray (Ret.) Shares Information with Investors on the Wefunder Crowdfunding Platform

