Dimensional Control Systems to Host Virtual Conference Showcasing Leading OEMs on Simulation, SPC, Tolerance Analysis
DCS's conference brings together manufacturers from across the globe to discuss their successes to reduce scrap, rework, non-conformance, and improve efficiency
We wanted to provide the community with as close a proxy to in-person discussions as possible, while also making it convenient and affordable. ”TORY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Control Systems Inc. (DCS) will host a virtual conference titled the 2021 DCS Global Technology and User Conference. Designed for both DCS clients and those new to dimensional management, this event will include speakers from leading manufacturers such as Stellantis, General Motors, Electrolux, Daimler, Sikorsky, Mahindra, and GE Appliances. Alongside these companies will be experts in dimensional management from EDAG, Aguilera Consulting, and TATA Consultancy Services. The DCS Global Technology Conference will begin with an opening week featuring live events May 11th through the 13th on their website 3dcs.com, and continuing On-Demand for 4 weeks, ending June 10th, 2021. Registration is $75 for access to the entire event and On-Demand period.
— John Mathieson, CEO at DCS
DCS is known for its two flagship products, 3DCS Variation Analyst and QDM Quality Data Management. 3DCS is a powerful tolerance stack simulation tool integrated into the major CAD platforms. Used most effectively during design, 3DCS is complemented by QDM’s powerful statistical process control (SPC) systems. QDM automates the collection, standardization, and processing of measurement data, delivering it into the hands of managers and engineers quickly so that they can make informed decisions about production, quality, and operations.
The DCS Global Technology Conference provides a stage for experts in dimensional engineering to showcase their work, their challenges, and their successes in dimensional management and simulation. Starting strong with an opening discussion by Andrew Lavoie, Design Quality/Kit Engineering Lead at Sikorsky Aircraft, to showcase his success across multiple projects, the event bridges into demonstrations by DCS of new and upcoming features and tools, supplemented by talks by CENIT on how to incorporate simulation into a complete quality process, and Dassault Systemes’ experts on understanding Perceived Quality through the use of visualization tools and the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.
Further presentations include a discussion on worst-case analysis, and its common pitfalls, a how-to video series by DCS and their partners, presentations on the impact of design on gage R&R studies and fixtures by Aguilera Consulting, analysis examples of a product’s gap and flush characteristics by Electrolux Brazil, as well as GD&T tips and best practices by a GD&T instructor, and many more.
“We understand the difficult place many businesses are in right now,” said John Mathieson, DCS President and CEO, “and we wanted to provide the community with as close a proxy to in-person discussions as possible, while also making it convenient and affordable. The virtual conference will never take the place of an on-site event, but we hope that these presentations, discussions, and demonstrations will be helpful to our customers and community members in advancing their understanding of dimensional management, and encouraging them to embrace digital transformation.”
Day 1 Opens with a discussion of dimensional management at Sikorsky, citing examples of projects that have successfully leveraged 3DCS software as part of their dimensional management. This is followed by DCS presentations demonstrating new and upcoming features soon to be available!
The afternoon showcases DCS partner Dassault Systemes and how to leverage 3DCS as part of Perceived Quality studies in the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. After this session, DCS demonstrates two new upcoming features along with David Slosema, General Motors' discussion on GD&T, and dimensional management in the powertrain group.
Day 2 starts with DCS partner CENIT discussing 3DCS as part of quality processes, with a demonstration of the software process immediately following. Stephan Watrin and Amandeed showcase the use of 3DCS on automotive applications, focusing on early design optimization in order to reduce costs in production. Kamal and Swamy of TCS end the morning with a custom measurement they created for a powertrain application, highlighting the flexibility of 3DCS software.
The afternoon focuses on SPC and quality systems, beginning with a presentation on total enterprise quality by MAHINDRA, and followed by Chris Slon of STELLANTIS formerly FCA, discussing their rollout of QDM as part of their quality system. The day will be capstoned by a demonstration of QDM CLOUD, an OEM level SPC System that can be used inexpensively by small and medium companies, providing advanced tools that were historically too expensive and cumbersome to be used by smaller companies in a compact, easy-to-use form.
The last day of the event opens strong with Dave Leone of GE Appliances and Saurav Kakar, GE Appliances, before moving on to presentations by Aguilera Consulting and DCS on analysis that includes fixtures and the effects of early design on gage R&R. Guilerme finishes out the morning with an excellent walkthrough of his study on a washing machine drum assembly, including a G-Factor over 390! This is a great example of how geometry can magnify tolerances.
The afternoon starts out with DCS's Paul Vickers and his discussion of leadership, and habits that have helped him throughout his career. These 7 habits (really 8) have helped him as a manager, an engineer, a team leader, a project manager, and a mentor. After Paul, Spencer and Ethan, DCS trainers and analysts, demonstrate 17 great tips on using 3DCS software, providing quality of life advice, as well as methods of improving your modeling efficiency. The day ends with a presentation by Daimler on their comparison of 3DCS FEA Compliant Modeler to their as-measured manufactured parts during their evaluation of the software. Finally, DCS Support Lead Jason Brehmer walks through the many options that DCS clients have access to in order to help build models, train their teams, analyze issues, and accomplish their dimensional objectives.
The DCS website has a full list of presentations and demonstrations conveniently located at https://mkt.3dcs.com/sign-up-for-dcs-2021-virtual-user-conference. Attendees can register early or throughout the entire On-Demand period by going to the DCS website at https://www.3dcs.com/ and clicking Register Now under the Conference tab.
