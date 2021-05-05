Mayor Bowser Challenges DC Residents to Get “Vaxed for Mom” and “Vaxed for Dad”

(Washington, DC) – With Mother’s Day less than a week away and Father’s Day more than a month away, Mayor Muriel Bowser is challenging DC residents to get vaccinated for their moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, and other family members, and to ensure that those who come in contact with their family members also get vaccinated. Beginning this weekend, at walk-up sites across DC, residents will be able to get special “Vaxed for Mom” and “Vaxed for Dad” temporary tattoos to help spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated. On Saturday, May 8, the day before Mother’s Day, the first 51 people who come to get vaccinated at each of the six walk-up sites open that day (Arena Stage, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Lamond Recreation Center, the RISE Demonstration Center, Rosedale Recreation Center, and United Medical Center) will be able to receive free flowers and plants.

Additionally, on Thursday, May 6, the REACH at the Kennedy Center is hosting a special Vaxed for Mom event. Between 4 pm and 8 pm, residents can go to the REACH for a free shot and a beer. Individuals will receive a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as a free beer. The vaccination clinic is being hosted in partnership with the H2-Collective, Victura Park at the REACH, the Kennedy Center, and Solace Brewing Co.

On May 1, walk-up vaccination sites across DC opened to all residents who are 18 and older. Residents can walk up to 12 sites without making an appointment to get their free COVID-19 vaccine. Since this weekend, additional Saturday and Sunday hours have been added at the Convention Center walk-up site. A full schedule of the days and hours of the walk-up sites can be found on coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc. Residents are able to see approximate wait times, if there is a wait, at each site at coronavirus.dc.gov/dontwait.

Additionally, today, the Mayor announced that the second DC COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action will take place on Saturday, May 22. Last Saturday, volunteers knocked on more than 12,000 doors and completed more than 1,140 canvassing shifts in neighborhoods across all eight wards.

The District’s walk-up sites are in addition to the pharmacies, clinics, and health care providers that are also administering the vaccines citywide. These sites will operate their own scheduling systems, and residents who prefer to make an appointment instead of visiting a walk-up site are encouraged to make an appointment at a pharmacy, clinic, or health care provider. Residents can find information about available vaccines at vaccines.gov. Children’s National continues to serve as the vaccination site for DC residents who are 16 and 17 years old, and the Children’s National registration page can be accessed HERE.

When residents go to a walk-up site for their first dose, they will make an appointment to receive their second dose. The walk-up sites should only be used for second doses if an individual has an appointment for a second dose at that site.

Masjid Muhammad, The Nation’s Mosque, will host Faith in the Vaccine clinics on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8. Re’ese Adbarat Debre Selam Kidist Mariam Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, will host Faith in the Vaccine clinics on Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14.

Residents who are unable to leave home to get vaccinated can still call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.