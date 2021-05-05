Hagerman Hatchery Residence and Garage

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 27, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-114, Hagerman Hatchery Residence & Garage. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive to the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The project consists of concrete foundation for Owner-purchased modular home, install water and sewer lines for residence, electrical connections, concrete flatwork, deck, stoops and construction of detached garage. The project is located at the Hagerman Fish Hatchery near Hagerman, Idaho in Gooding County.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on May 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Contact the Bureau of Engineering, (208) 334-3730 by May 19, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556

projectdata@construction.com

dodge.docs@construction.com

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, Boise, Idaho, Phone (208) 334‑3730.

A valid Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of the bid opening. Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC work to be accomplished by a Public Works Licensed Contractor. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS