Cleanup Activities Complete at the Teslow Grain Elevator in Park County

HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Brownfields Program is pleased to announce that no further corrective action is required by the Teslow Preservation Group following their efforts to clean up hazardous substances at the historic Teslow Grain Elevator located in Livingston in Park County, Mont.

Livingston’s iconic Teslow grain elevator was slated for demolition after a severe windstorm blew off a portion of the roof and damaged the highhouse in January 2016. Horrified by the thought of losing a building so crucial to their town’s history and skyline, a handful of citizens quickly rallied a coalition of supporters to form the Teslow Preservation Group. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization successfully purchased the building 210 years after it was constructed.

DEQ commends the effort, partnership, and cooperation exhibited by the Teslow Preservation Group. “The Brownfields Program is happy to be able to provide critical funding and technical support for this collaborative effort,” said Jenny Chambers, administrator of the DEQ Waste Management and Remediation Division. “Projects like this allow DEQ to play a part in the restoration and redevelopment of a community landmark, supporting thriving Montana communities while protecting public health and the environment. The community and all of the partners should be proud of this effort to save the Teslow.”

DEQ and the Environmental Protection Agency cooperatively assisted the Teslow Preservation Group by performing a hazardous building materials assessment on the Teslow. This assessment found asbestos in the elevator grain belts and elevated arsenic concentrations in dust samples. The Teslow Preservation Group was able to properly address these hazards with a Brownfields grant and loan from Snowy Mountain Development Corporation. This collaborative Brownfields assistance allowed the Teslow Preservation Group to complete abatement activities in February of 2021. The group’s 5-year effort has preserved this community landmark for years to come. More information on the Teslow Preservation Group can be found at: https://www.theteslow.org

The Montana DEQ’s Brownfields Program works collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to address Hazardous Substance and Petroleum Brownfields sites across Montana. The program provides both technical and financial expertise on the assessment and cleanup of Brownfields properties. DEQ’s Brownfields Program also provides grant writing assistance, outreach, and workshops for interested communities. More information on the DEQ Brownfields program can be found at: http://deq.mt.gov/Land/Brownfields

