Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,197 in the last 365 days.

NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended May 2, 2021.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on www.nvidia.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its first-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.


Primary Logo

You just read:

NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.