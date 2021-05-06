NVBDC MILITARY AND VETERAN ORGANIZATION (MVO) TASK FORCE WELCOMES RE4ORMED AS THEIR NEWEST MEMBER
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
MVO Task Force achieves tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Re4ormed was founded to help veteran businesses. We are excited for our members to see the value of NVBDC certification and access their corporate opportunities with this MVO Task Force partnership.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC honors Military and Veteran Service Organizations that have partnered with us to demonstrate a systematic commitment to improving the opportunities for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), their families and their communities. The primary role of NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force (MVO Task Force) is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses. NVBDC’s MVO Task Force leadership, Keith King, CEO, Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller and LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton, Director are building the task force to extend the reach and understanding of corporate certification standards for NVBDC programs.
— Mark Mhley, Founder, Re4ormed
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification, while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency.” Said by Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Kathy Poynton.
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 21 Members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member Re4ormed.
Re4ormed, LLC provides a place for veteran, military-spouse, and Olympian entrepreneurs to connect with a community and business services they can trust.
Their nationwide community is built through the 4All Call Series of regional, virtual forums that provide networking and mutual support for entrepreneurs. Each no cost, monthly forum is focused on supporting a local ecosystem and welcomes participants from around the nation to get a little help and give a little help. Born in Annapolis at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas All Call and Twin Cities All Calls were added in September 2020, as was the National Non-Profit All Call, which provides virtual networking, mutual support, and a fundraising opportunity for veteran, military spouse, and Olympian founded non-profits. Their Reblue Series of expert led workshops deliver practical, impactful content in a collaborative way that serves to renew the skills of entrepreneurs.
“We founded Re4ormed to help veterans and military spouses launch and grow their businesses, and we’re excited to become part of the NVBDC Task force to help certify the more mature small businesses to do business with the corporate world and help them thrive.” Said Mark Mhley, Founder, Re4ormed.
Their family of back office services 4business and products 4market connect veteran, military spouse, and Olympian small businesses to others that need their services and goods, which helps the entire ecosystem thrive. Through partnerships, most of which are with veteran and military spouse owned businesses, Re4ormed integrates, incentivizes, and delivers these back-office services and products to our community.
The founder of Re4ormed, Mark Mhley, is a retired Naval Officer and Aviator who spent nearly 22 years in uniform. He flew the F-14 and F/A-18F, worked for the Naval Special Warfare community, and spent time instructing at the U.S. Naval Academy. Inspired to share what he learned as a struggling veteran-entrepreneur; Mark pivoted Re4ormed to support the community that had rallied around him as he ‘failed forward.’ Mark is an avid road cyclist and mountain biker and is often seen Stand Up Paddle boarding around Annapolis with his Weimaraner Blitzen.
Re4ormed is eager to connect veteran, military spouse, and Olympian entrepreneurs into their ecosystem to help them thrive. Contact them if you’re interested in partnering and joining the effort.
For more information on our partnership with Re4ormed and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB visit our website: www.nvbdc.org. Additional support is available by contacting us directly: (888)-CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
