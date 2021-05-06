City National Bank Launches City Insurance Agency on Insuritas 'Agency as a Service' Platform

Embedded 'Agency As a Service' Powers Full Service Insurance Platform

HARTFORD, CT, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City National Bank, a nationally-recognized leader in community banking, recently partnered with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, to begin offering personal, commercial and ancillary insurance services to City National’s retail and commercial customers. The new agency, City Insurance, is wholly owned by City National Bank and launched late last month.

According to City National Bank President and CEO Skip Hageboeck, “This partnership will allow City to provide customers with competitively-priced and comprehensive insurance solutions to protect their homes, families and businesses. It just made sense for us. With dominant household market share in so many of our markets, it is yet another way we can help individuals and families save money on something they buy every year. City National Bank is nationally-recognized for exceptional customer service, and it was critical we partner with an established leader for which the customer experience was equally important. Insuritas checked all the right boxes for us, and we are excited about the benefits it will provide City’s customers.”

City Insurance offers a variety of insurance services, including home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel and professional liability insurance, among others. The company partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

“We’re delighted to partner with City National to provide a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our insurance agency as a service, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

About City National Bank

City has been delivering innovative, superior financial solutions for more than 60 years, proudly serving consumers and businesses in 94 locations across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio. One of the strongest and most financially sound community banks in the nation, City ranked #1 in customer satisfaction three years in a row in the North Central region of the country in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Learn more at www.bankatcity.com.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ‘Embedded Agency as a Service’ platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

