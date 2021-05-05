NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees

NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame Awards

NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honored the legacy of NC women who have made a significant impact on the business community at 2021 induction ceremony.

The 2021 inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame are such an inspiration to future generations of female business leaders in the state of NC!” — Wendy Coulter

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy Coulter, Founder of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame , announced the inductees to the 2021 NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame. Founded in 2018, the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame honors North Carolina’s most successful female entrepreneurs and advocates who have made significant and enduring contributions for women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina.The inductees for 2021 are:Monica Smiley, Editor & Publisher at Enterprising Women MagazineWendy Fletcher Hardee, RN and CEO of Atlantic Coast TruckingShelley McPhatter, President of BridgePoint General ContractingAshley Christensen, Chef + Proprietor at AC RestaurantsMyjestic “Jessie” Anderson, Charter Boat Captain and Owner Carolina GirlSydney Batch, Senator and Partner at Batch, Poore & Williams, PC (Public Policy Award)A full list of inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame since its induction in 2018 can be found at https://ncwbohalloffame.org/winners/ Inductees to the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame must have made significant, enduring contributions to impact North Carolina’s entrepreneurial community, have a meaningful connection to North Carolina (such as place of birth, education, and/or business location), and demonstrate leadership qualities or a spirit of entrepreneurial innovation that can serve as an inspiration to future generations of North Carolina entrepreneurs. For more information, visit http://ncwbohalloffame.org/ The 2021 NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame selection committee was chaired by Johnny Bass. Members of the selection committee who worked together to choose our 2021 inductees included: Stephany Connelly with Covenant Holdings, Gena Messer-Knode with North Carolina WesleyanCollege, Mindy Mills Hinson with M3 Real Estate Group and President-Elect of NAWBO Charlotte , Pamela Prowten with U.S. Bank, Rochelle Stewart with Show Stopping Event Planning and the NAWBO Charlotte Board, and Patti Williams, Home Care Agency Business Consultant and Community Relations Director with SCORE Raleigh.The 2021 Friends of the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame include: The Banks Law Firm, Reify Media, Shelten, Ladies of Justice, Hummingbird Creative Group, Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Alliance of Women in Tech Leadership, Atlantic Tire & Service, Bill & Betty Johnson, Earth-Space Commerce Advisors, Enterprising Women Magazine, Five Star Awards & Engraving, Lorraine Johnson, CFP, CFA, ADPA, Novus Engineering Staffing Solutions, Roper Bookkeeping, and Transitions Financial Strategies.The 2021 class of inductees were honored on Tuesday evening May 4,2021 at an Awards Gala hosted by NAWBO Charlotte at the Sodesta Charlotte Executive Park Hotel.

