LIT Lighting Design Awards Announces the winners of the LIT 2020 Edition.

LIT LIGHTING DESIGN AWARDS – 2020 WINNERS LIGHTING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR Category: Interior Architectural Illumination UNION STATION GREAT HALL RESTORATION Company: CharterSills Lead Designer: Erin Held Designers: Goettsch Partners (Architect)

LIGHTING PRODUCT DESIGN OF THE YEAR Category: Designer and Custom Lighting ARTIST’S HAND Company: Niamh Barry Studio Lead Designer: Niamh Barry Location: Dublin, Ireland

EMERGING LIGHTING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR Category: Interior Architectural Illumination INTERIOR LIGHTING – OFFICE, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN Lead Designer: Swathi Madhi Designers: Luca Gregorini, Micaela Malusa University: Politecnico Di Milano, Italy Location: Milan, Italy

EMERGING LIGHTING PRODUCT DESIGN OF THE YEAR Category: Mood Lighting HUE – YOUR EVERYDAY LIGHT Lead Designer: Neeraj R Jawale Designers: Samriti Gosain School: National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar, India Location: Gandhinagar, India