LIT Lighting Design Awards Announces the winners of the LIT 2020 Edition.
LIT LIGHTING DESIGN AWARDS – 2020 WINNERS LIGHTING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR Category: Interior Architectural Illumination UNION STATION GREAT HALL RESTORATION Company: CharterSills Lead Designer: Erin Held Designers: Goettsch Partners (Architect)
LIGHTING PRODUCT DESIGN OF THE YEAR Category: Designer and Custom Lighting ARTIST’S HAND Company: Niamh Barry Studio Lead Designer: Niamh Barry Location: Dublin, Ireland
EMERGING LIGHTING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR Category: Interior Architectural Illumination INTERIOR LIGHTING – OFFICE, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN Lead Designer: Swathi Madhi Designers: Luca Gregorini, Micaela Malusa University: Politecnico Di Milano, Italy Location: Milan, Italy
“As we struggle this year with an unprecedented challenge. The lighting product designers and lighting designer actions global kept with their excellence in designing. With more than 350 designs submitted this year, you will find some incredible designs by both professional designers and students. This collection of winning works will set new standards in best of best in lighting design.” Said Mr Hossein Farmani – Founder.
LIT 2020 Lifetime Achievement in Lighting Design: Mrs Sally Storey
Design Director of Lighting Design International and John Cullen Lighting.
For over 30 years, Sally Storey has been guiding John Cullen Lighting and founded Lighting Design International company, gathered a talented team of designers from a variety of backgrounds: architecture, theatre design, fine art, product design and engineering.
Sally has been pushing the boundaries of technology and design to create outstanding spaces and memorable experiences. She has written three well-received successful books on lighting and often contributes to the national and international press.
Sally Storey’s contribution to the Lighting Industry is tremendous!
LIT 2020 Lifetime Achievement in Lighting Application Research: Professor Wout Van Bommel
Van Bommel Lighting Consultant
With over 50 years in Lighting Research and Application, Prof. Wout Van Bommel has carried out researches into various lighting subjects; some of the concepts he proposed, are now used in international and national standards for lighting.
Prof. Wout Van Bommel has published more than 150 papers in national and international lighting journals in various languages and wrote well-regarded books.
Member and Chairman of various Lighting Societies and Commissions, Prof. Wout Van Bommel is also a University Professor and speaker.
He is passionate about non-visual biological aspects of lighting influencing health and wellbeing, studying and lecturing about “balancing the positive effects of lighting on living beings with the negative impact of that lighting on the environment. “
LIT 2020 Spotlight Prize : Women in Lighting
International lighting designers and light activists, Light Collective launched the project, Women in Lighting on International Women’s day in 2019. It is a celebratory project that set out to create an inspirational digital platform for women working in the architectural lighting industry to promote their passion and achievements, narrate their career path and goals, celebrate their work and elevate their profile in the lighting community.
Women in Lighting consists primarily of a website - www.womeninlighting.com - with a database of interviews with women from around the world. Starting with lighting designers, the scope has expanded to include women in all aspects of lighting - education, journalism, manufacturing, art and research. The project has already gathered support from individual female designers in over 70 different countries. These “ambassadors” are a point of contact in each location for other women seeking to find out more about the project. Initially started as it was evident that female participation in conferences, committees, juries and panels were under represented, a main aim was that as there are approximately 50% of female lighting designers, they get 50% visibility.
Women in Lighting is not about gender inequality but about inclusivity and how this is beneficial to the profession as a whole. The project is supported by formalighting and archifos.
For more information about Women in Lighting, please visit https://womeninlighting.com.
A full list of LIT Design Awards winners can be viewed here.
