Governor Abbott Announces Round Rock Designated As Music Friendly Community

May 5, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Round Rock, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Abbott. “As we focus on unleashing the Lone Star State’s economic might, I am committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Round Rock spur job creation and economic growth."

The Round Rock community will celebrate the designation on Wednesday, May 5 at 6 pm during Round Rock’s Music On Main concert series, where city representatives will be presented with the Music Friendly honor by Chip Adams, TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist.

Round Rock joins more than 20 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, and Dripping Springs. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include: Houston, Dallas, and El Paso.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

