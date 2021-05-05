State Board of Cosmetology Joins End Slavery Tennessee to Raise Awareness Among Beauty Industry Professionals About Human Trafficking

NASHVILLE — In cooperation with End Slavery Tennessee (ESTN), the Tennessee Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners is raising awareness among Tennessee beauty industry professionals to spot the signs of suspected human trafficking in order to stop this scourge of society.

Human trafficking is the exploitation of humans for purposes such as sexual and labor servitude. It is also known as modern-day slavery. Hairstylists and barbers may encounter human trafficking victims who might be getting a haircut or makeover in order to change their appearance and/or to make themselves look older for adults who are victimizing them.

Beauty industry professionals work directly with the public and, as such, are on the front lines in potentially helping stop human trafficking. By learning the red flags of human trafficking, individuals can report suspected human trafficking to law enforcement.

“Tennessee cosmetologists, aestheticians, manicurists, natural hair stylists and barbers are caring, compassionate individuals who are committed to the health and safety of their customers,” said Board Executive Director Roxana Gumucio. “I know they will use End Slavery Tennessee’s valuable information to help stop human trafficking should they ever encounter this horrible situation.”

The Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners is part of the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards. Today, TDCI shared information from ESTN directly via email with over 50,000 Tennessee beauty industry professionals.

ESTN Chief Executive Officer Margie Quin said: “End Slavery Tennessee is grateful to partner with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to raise awareness around the intricacies of human trafficking and how a victim may present in public. The more the public knows about the signs of trafficking, the better equipped communities will be to end human trafficking in our state.”

To raise greater public awareness, TDCI is sharing ESTN’s information with the public and media. The following are red flags of human trafficking:

Physical

Has injuries or other signs of abuse and is reluctant to explain them.

Appears malnourished.

Branded or marked with a tattoo, such as a man’s name, symbol of money or a barcode.

Dressed in a provocative manner or in the same clothes, regardless of weather or circumstance.

Possessions

Has very few personal possessions.

Has an unexplained, sudden increase in money, clothing or possessions like jewelry without explanation.

Doesn’t carry identification.

Has a number of hotel keys or key cards.

Has a prepaid cell phone.

Behavior

Fears authority figures.

Claims to be an adult, though their appearance suggests adolescence.

Seems to move frequently from place to place.

Talks about an older boyfriend or sex with an older man. Has inconsistencies in their story.

Claims to be visiting and can’t state what city they’re in or for how long.

Isn’t able to speak for themselves.

Has sexually explicit profiles on social networking sites.

Is not enrolled in school or is consistently absent.

Seems to be withdrawn, depressed or “checked out."

Lack Of Control

Accompanied by someone who seems to control their every move.

Seems scripted in the way they speak.

Doesn’t have control over their own money.

Can’t come and go from place to place on their own.

Suspect Trafficking?

Do:

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at (855) 558-6484.

Always refer to local law enforcement and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline.

Take down as much information as possible about the individual and their situation (i.e. demographics), but only if you are in a safe place.

If you are working with an individual who has disclosed a trafficking history, call the End Slavery Tennessee referral line at (615) 806-6899 ext. 18.

Refer yourself — End Slavery Tennessee accepts self-referrals as well as referrals made by other agencies.

Recommend End Slavery Tennessee as a resource to others.

Don't:

Jeopardize your safety or become involved in an unsafe situation.

Take on the responsibility of law enforcement or trained mental health professionals. To prevent further traumatization, in-depth interviews with the potential victim should be conducted by mental health professionals, law-enforcement professionals or legal experts.

Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline: (855) 558-6484

For additional training, visit:

Visit endslaverytn.org today to learn more.

###

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance: Fostering fair marketplaces, public safety, and consumer education that promote the success of individuals and businesses while serving as innovative leaders. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board and TennCare Oversight.

About End Slavery Tennessee: End Slavery Tennessee provides specialized case management and comprehensive aftercare for human trafficking survivors and strategically addresses the problem through advocacy, prevention and training of front-line professionals.