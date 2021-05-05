CLOUTHUB TO DONALD TRUMP: WE RESPECT YOUR FREE SPEECH ON OUR PLATFORM
Jeff Brain condemned Facebook’s decision to uphold Donald Trump’s ban, stressing that Big Tech poses the biggest threat to free speech in America.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jeff Brain, the founder of an alternative social media platform CloutHub, condemned Facebook for upholding a ban on Donald Trump’s account, stressing that the 45th President deserves to be on a social media network that champions free speech.
“Yet again, Facebook has deprived the American people of our right to hear from President Trump,” Brain said in a statement. “What Big Tech is doing to Donald Trump – and to the millions of Americans who cherish free expression – is simply inexcusable.”
Brain said that countless American patriots who have been booted from Facebook still don’t have access to their accounts, noting that CloutHub has become their new home.
“CloutHub is an ideal place for the 45th President – our unique, all-in-one platform will enable him to mobilize his base and make his voice heard,” he continued. “More importantly, we do not answer to Big Tech, and are the most reliable alternative social media platform in the industry.”
Since its formal launch in November 2020, CloutHub – a social media platform committed to protecting free speech and promoting civic discourse – has attracted nearly three million users across America.
