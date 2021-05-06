Best Crypto Affiliate Programs in 2021
Merchant will pay affiliates a commission rate of 40 percent on referral trading fees. Many programs pay affiliates in cash and cryptos - BTC, ETH, and Ripple.LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an advertisement model, affiliate marketing has long been popular among influencers and several internet and Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. For the last few years, and especially now with Bitcoin setting new all-time highs, crypto affiliate marketing programs have also become increasingly widespread due to its high returns.
It presents an excellent opportunity for businesses to earn passive income through very attractive commission rates, with some of the trading platforms, mining programs, and crypto-wallets paying referral fees as high as 50%. The payments are usually done in cash or cryptocurrencies, generally Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
To know which affiliate best suits your business, it is important to know the different payment methods, commission rates, and cost per action models. With that in mind, the compilation below offers a complete overview of the best and most profitable crypto affiliate programs in 2021.
Coinbase
The first crypto company to be listed in the NASDAQ stock exchange, Coinbase is one of the most established trading platforms. It serves as an entry for millions of people to get into crypto while simultaneously offering one of the best cryptocurrency referral programs.
Coinbase has the leading cost per transaction (CPT) rate of all crypto exchanges. During the first 3 month period, there is a 50% commission on all the referral trading fees. The payment is in local fiat currencies and the integration with PayPal can help facilitate withdrawals. Beyond the referral links, Coinbase also supplies ad banners for website owners looking to join the program.
PrivacyPros
Offering one of the most attractive rates among crypto wallets, PrivacyPros is a renowned cybersecurity company and hardware wallet provider. Having recently undergone a rebranding, PrivacyPros’s most distinguished product is named the Billfodl, which is a fire, water, and shock-resistant hardware wallet.
PrivacyPros offers a cost per sale (CPS) rate of 15%, meaning referrals can earn a generous commission on any item sold in the PrivacyPros store. Another upside is that the company is flexible in negotiating the payment methods and frequency.
RollerCoin
More than just a fun game, RollerCoin is one of the best cryptocurrency affiliate programs. It was designed as a Bitcoin mining virtual simulator that allows players to build their own mining facilities and compete with each other online.
As you expand your mining operations into an empire, you can also make money while you play. Any friend you refer will earn you not only 25% of their referral profits but also 15% of their in-game purchases.
The payouts are fast, taking less than 24 hours, and are transferred to your in-game balance. Users can then choose to withdraw it or spend it in the RollerCoin store. The process is simple, just sign up, build your customizable character, and start mining and earning with RollerCoin!
CryptoTrader.Tax
CryptoTrader.Tax is a fast-growing SaaS company that allows crypto investors to easily estimate their gains, losses, and taxes in minutes. The software was built as a pioneer crypto tax calculator, allowing users to import and export data in order to easily create their own crypto tax reports. The company has also partnered with some of the largest online tax preparation platforms, which facilitate any information to be easily attached to the full tax report.
CryptoTrader.Tax offers one of the most competitive cost per sale (CPS) affiliate programs in all of crypto. If users register through the referral link, referrals can expect a 25% lifetime commission on any money spent generating tax reports. The payments are dispersed in cash every 30 days.
CEX
Founded in 2013, CEX is one of the biggest and most well-recognized crypto exchanges in the world. The platform has over 3 million registered users and offers access to multiple cryptocurrencies as well as margin trading and brokerage services.
CEX offers affiliates a cost per transaction (CPT) model, in which affiliates can earn a 30% commission on any referral trading fees. The commission is for perpetuity and the payments are done in cash.
Bitmedia
Bitmedia is a renowned cryptocurrency advertisement network. It acts as a decentralized marketplace where advertisers and publishers can exchange ad services from each other. With great control over the quality of leads and traffic, Bitmedia offers a variety of tools including targeting settings, advanced statistics, multiple ad formats, and an engine that selects and displays the most relevant ads.
The Bitmedia network also offers one of the best and most customizable marketing campaigns in crypto, as it’s illustrated by its vast list of industry-leading partners that include CEX, OKEx, and CloudBet.
As far as its affiliate program goes, Bitmedia offers the best Bitcoin referral program on the list. Users who bring new publishers and advertisers to the platform can earn up to 10% commission on each referral translation. Supporting both the cost per thousand impressions (CPM) model as well as cost per click (CPC), the payouts are in Bitcoin with a minimum payout of 0.001 BTC. The payments are made upon request and are instant!
Join the crypto movement
Take advantage of the booming crypto market and choose a partner that is the best fit for your business. All the affiliates listed above are legitimate, so you won’t need to fear being scammed, and offer exceedingly high rates when compared to affiliates outside of the world of crypto.
