White Bullet partners with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to help prevent piracy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity and IP protection company, White Bullet, has announced that it is now collaborating with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to help prevent ad-funded piracy.
WIPO is the global forum for intellectual property (IP) services, policy, information and cooperation - a self-funding agency of the United Nations. Its mission is to lead the development of a balanced and effective international IP system that enables innovation and creativity for the benefit of all.
“As a WIPO ALERT member, we are delighted to support this initiative to help defund online piracy,” says Peter Szyszko, Founder and CEO, White Bullet. “WIPO plays an important role by providing a policy forum to shape international IP rules for a changing world, as well as technical infrastructure to connect IP systems and share knowledge, to enable all countries to use IP for economic, social and cultural development.”
White Bullet has already stopped millions of pounds of ad spend from funding piracy by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners. Its recently launched Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) - designed to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier - helps to take the profit out of Intellectual property crime.
Meanwhile, WIPO ALERT is a secure, online platform to which authorised bodies in WIPO member states can upload details of websites or apps which have been determined to infringe copyright according to national rules. Combined with the millions of infringing web and app pages tracked by White Bullet, partners can be assured of security when blocking ads to pirate services.
By connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about piracy risk, so all parties can take action, White Bullet’s solutions allow clients to understand the universe of piracy and to stop it from generating revenue.
White Bullet’s platform looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores based on this analysis. It detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking that all-important financial impact. AI and machine learning takes the strain.
For more information:
peter.szyszko@white-bullet.com
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2012 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies IP risk protection, Brand Safety and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policy makers and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a Digital Advertising Assurance Provider under the TAG Certified Against Piracy Programme and is stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts with dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the trafficking and distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods. With offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policy makers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
Julia Smith
WIPO is the global forum for intellectual property (IP) services, policy, information and cooperation - a self-funding agency of the United Nations. Its mission is to lead the development of a balanced and effective international IP system that enables innovation and creativity for the benefit of all.
“As a WIPO ALERT member, we are delighted to support this initiative to help defund online piracy,” says Peter Szyszko, Founder and CEO, White Bullet. “WIPO plays an important role by providing a policy forum to shape international IP rules for a changing world, as well as technical infrastructure to connect IP systems and share knowledge, to enable all countries to use IP for economic, social and cultural development.”
White Bullet has already stopped millions of pounds of ad spend from funding piracy by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners. Its recently launched Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) - designed to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier - helps to take the profit out of Intellectual property crime.
Meanwhile, WIPO ALERT is a secure, online platform to which authorised bodies in WIPO member states can upload details of websites or apps which have been determined to infringe copyright according to national rules. Combined with the millions of infringing web and app pages tracked by White Bullet, partners can be assured of security when blocking ads to pirate services.
By connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about piracy risk, so all parties can take action, White Bullet’s solutions allow clients to understand the universe of piracy and to stop it from generating revenue.
White Bullet’s platform looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores based on this analysis. It detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking that all-important financial impact. AI and machine learning takes the strain.
For more information:
peter.szyszko@white-bullet.com
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2012 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies IP risk protection, Brand Safety and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policy makers and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a Digital Advertising Assurance Provider under the TAG Certified Against Piracy Programme and is stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts with dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the trafficking and distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods. With offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policy makers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn