Bluepoint Technologies Announces New Partnership with Cel-Fi

IT data infrastructure specialist, Bluepoint Technologies, has expanded its affiliate portfolio by partnering with a best-in-class provider of cellular coverage

This partnership will enable us to lead in Cel-Fi capability, product knowledge and service to help clients access solutions that they can be confident will keep them connected in any environment.” — Kathryn Aves, Managing Director Bluepoint Technologies