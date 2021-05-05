Bluepoint Technologies Announces New Partnership with Cel-Fi
IT data infrastructure specialist, Bluepoint Technologies, has expanded its affiliate portfolio by partnering with a best-in-class provider of cellular coverage
This partnership will enable us to lead in Cel-Fi capability, product knowledge and service to help clients access solutions that they can be confident will keep them connected in any environment.”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership with Cel-Fi by Nextivity will see Bluepoint Technologies’ specialist team access specialist training to enable extensive product knowledge and technical support for Cel-Fi’s award-winning mobile connectivity solutions.
— Kathryn Aves, Managing Director Bluepoint Technologies
Nextivity’s Cel-Fi products are designed to mitigate business-impacting call quality and connection issues caused by a weak cellular signal. Fully compliant and authorised for use by 200 carriers around the world, Cel-Fi’s product range has solutions for every connectivity challenge from home use to enterprise environments.
With ground-up cellular coverage in more than 100 countries, Cel-Fi’s capability aligns perfectly with Bluepoint Technologies client portfolio, as managing director Kathryn Aves explains.
“The work we do is diverse, but fast, capable and reliable mobile connectivity is always a critical theme, and Cel-Fi leads the way in innovating connectivity. From basement buildings to remote rural locations, Cel-Fi has proven solutions to enable fast, clear and consistent communications and data streaming.
About Bluepoint Technologies
Founded in 2008, Bluepoint Technologies Ltd. is a leading data infrastructure specialist, delivering data cabling design, consultancy and installation projects in over 60 countries worldwide.
The Bluepoint Technologies team holds some of the highest industry-specific qualifications, and vast experience in all areas of data cabling, allowing the Colchester-based organisation to deliver international excellence in structured cabling, network consultancy, design and auditing, data centre design and build, IT infrastructure, and CCTV and audio-visual projects.
Bluepoint is dedicated to driving best practice and sustainability and was the first UK installer to complete a sustainable cabling installation in a UK Data Centre.
About Cel-Fi products
Nextivity Inc. develops the award-winning Cel-Fi products that optimize cellular coverage in enterprise, business, residential, and transportation applications. Cel-Fi products are self-configuring, carrier-approved, and unconditionally network safe; leveraging the IntelliBoost chipset to deliver the industry’s highest gain at the lowest cost per square foot. Cel-Fi is authorized by 200 carriers.
Kate Everett
The Write Impression
+44 1473 326907
email us here