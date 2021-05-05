Montreal-Based Startup Meal.Link Connects Hungry Consumers with Meal Prep Kitchens

This innovative meal prep delivery service allows customers to order pre-made meals for an entire week from local kitchens.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meal.Link is a recently established food delivery service with a difference. It calls itself a meal-prep delivery service, and rather than delivering single take-outs to its customers, it delivers all the meals the customer might need for the entire week in one single delivery. The idea is that people can create a weekly meal plan ahead of time instead of ordering out every day.The service is currently available in Montreal, but founder Matt Audika says there are plans in the works to extend Meal.Link to other cities.“We’re happy to say that Meal.Link has taken off really fast,” says Audika. “Not only does our service provide a huge convenience to our customers, it’s also a great way to support local businesses.”Audika adds that the company is always searching for Montreal-based meal prep kitchens, caterers, restaurants, and everything in between, that offer pre-made and convenient meals:“We would love to offer you the opportunity to sell your meals alongside other local kitchens and help provide a wide selection of convenient and smarter meal options for our clients.”The process of ordering is fast and easy, with just a few simple steps. Customers can order online or download the Meal.Link app for Android and iOS. Ordering by Thursday 9 pm will ensure that the order can be prepared for delivery on Saturday.“You can enjoy delicious and healthy meals all week, without any stress,” Audika concludes. “Check out our website to see the mouth-watering choices we have to offer. It will change your life!”For more information, visit the website at www.Meal.Link , Instagram.com/meal.link or Facebook.com/meal.link.About the CompanyMontreal-based startup Meal.Link allows consumers to order pre-made meals from local meal prep kitchens and restaurants. Customers can place their orders for the entire week online through the company’s website or on the app. If the order is placed by Thursday at 9 pm, it will be delivered fresh on Saturday, eliminating the need for individual take-outs during the course of the week.The company is currently operating in Montreal, with plans to extend its services to other cities in the near future.