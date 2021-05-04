Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEQ issues Buffer Authorization for RDU Airport Authority Perimeter Fence

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (Division) has approved a buffer authorization request by the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority (RDUAA) for a proposed enhanced security perimeter fence. The buffer authorization allows for impacts to 0.385 acres within a North Carolina protected riparian buffer.

After reviewing the application and information provided, the Division has determined that the proposed impact can be authorized under the Neuse River Riparian Buffer rules (15A NCAC 02B .0714) with conditions. The buffer rules have been revised since the previous request was denied in July of 2020.

The scope of the project has also changed since the denial in July 2020.  The fence project does not encircle the Odd Fellows Tract and is not associated with the mining project proposed by Wake Stone Corporation on the property owned by RDUAA. Approval of this buffer authorization does not indicate the outcome of the mining permit review process related to the application filed by Wake Stone.

The authorization certificate can be viewed online.

