His Eminence, Cardinal Gregory To Honor Daughters of Charity At St. Ann's Center's Gala, "Hope Blossoms" On May 13th
MICHAEL STEELE TO HOST 160TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, TOMMY McFLY TO BE GUEST SPEAKER
The gala theme, “Our Roots Run Deep” honors St. Ann’s Center’s 160-year history of supporting vulnerable mothers and their children in the D.C. region.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the 160th Anniversary of St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families, His Eminence, Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington will honor its founders, the Daughters of Charity, during their virtual gala. Three sisters of the order founded St. Ann’s in 1860 to care for infants abandoned during the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln signed an Act of Congress in 1863 incorporating St. Ann's. The Daughters of Charity have overseen St. Ann's throughout two World Wars, two pandemics, and over 30 Presidential administrations.
— Sister Mary Bader, CEO St. Ann's Center for Children, Youth and Families
Former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Michael Steele will emcee the virtual gala. Recording artists Terrence Cunningham and The String Queens will provide musical performances. Journalist Tommy McFly will appear as a guest speaker. St. Ann’s Center Board Chair Tonya Sharpe and author Jason Reynolds will honor Jake Garner and Miguel Coppedge with the Michele Heidenberger Volunteer Award. His Eminence, Cardinal Gregory will honor the Daughters of Charity with the Mary McGrory Advocacy Award.
The gala theme, “Our Roots Run Deep” honors St. Ann’s Center’s 160-year history of supporting vulnerable mothers and their children in the D.C. region. Today St. Ann’s is one of the area’s longest continually-serving social services agencies. Inspired by Catholic social teaching, St. Ann’s supports mothers and their children experiencing homelessness through transitional housing and support programming. Mothers are offered counseling, mentoring, life skills and parenting classes, opportunities for further education, and employment coaching. Children both in residence and from the community benefit from the on-site Child Care Center, which also includes an Early Head Start Program.
St. Ann’s 2021 virtual gala and fundraiser, traditionally called "Hope Blossoms," will take place Thursday, May 13 @ 6:00 PM EST. Theme: "Our Roots Run Deep.” Tickets: http://hope2021.givesmart.com/
During the gala, St. Ann's CEO Sister Mary Bader will share stories about St. Ann’s history. Pre-event media availability with Sister Mary can be scheduled after April 15.
About St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families: A registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth and Families strengthens and supports families on their journey toward stability. Inspired by Catholic social teaching and Gospel values, St. Ann’s Center provides a nurturing community where families heal from the past, overcome barriers, and take hold of their future.
Our innovative housing and support programs build upon a family’s inherent strengths by providing the tools for life-long independence and self-sufficiency. Our highly-trained staff and volunteers recognize the dignity of every human life and create a vibrant community where every child and mother has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.
