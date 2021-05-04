Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Omni PGA Frisco Resort Groundbreaking

May 4, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. The groundbreaking coincided with Travel and Tourism Week in Texas, and the Governor thanked Omni Hotel & Resorts and PGA of America for playing a crucial role in promoting tourism in Texas. The Governor also spoke of the tremendous economic recovery happening in Texas as vaccines become more widely available, and thanked the state's public and private partners for leading that recovery.

Governor Abbott was joined for the groundbreaking by Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, PGA of America President Jim Richerson, and Omni Hotels & Resorts President Peter Strebel.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, Texas has remained the economic engine of America — and projects like the Omni PGA Frisco Resort are continuing to fuel Texas’ economic might," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to Omni Hotels & Resorts and PGA of America for partnering on this tremendous economic investment. Together, we will continue to elevate the city of Frisco and the state of Texas to extraordinary new heights."

Omni PGA Frisco Resort, which is planned to open in Spring 2023, is a new resort with two championship level golf courses as well as a short course, 501 guest rooms and suites, Golf Villas, multiple dining outlets, a Mokara Spa, meeting and event spaces, and more. The resort is a partnership between Omni Hotels & Resorts and the PGA of America.

Announced in winter 2018, The PGA of America unveiled it will be moving its headquarters from Palm Beach County, Florida to Frisco, Texas, where it will anchor a 600-acre, mixed-use development with an initial investment worth more than half a billion dollars. Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business gateways and leisure destinations across North America.