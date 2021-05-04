Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northeastern Minnesota counties added to burning restrictions list

The risk of wildfire has moved into the northern part of the state, so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added Cook and Lake counties to the burn restriction list effective immediately.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until the restrictions are lifted.

Restrictions remain in place for: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Roseau, St. Louis, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin and Wright counties.

“People may not perceive how easily fires can accidentally get out-of-control when it’s dry outside,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “By restricting burning during our peak wildfire season, we’ve significantly reduced the number of wildfires Minnesota has experienced over the past decade.”

Instead of burning yard waste, McCoy encourages landowners to compost, chip, or take brush to a collection site. For information on how compost yard waste, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.

People who burn debris can be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and burns other property.

For information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR website: mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.

