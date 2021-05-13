Law Offices of Dr. Bruce G. Fagel & Associates Achieves $5M+ Settlement for Girl in Birth Malpractice Case

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Dr. Bruce G. Fagel & Associates, headquartered at 9200 Sunset Blvd Suite 670, West Hollywood, CA 90069, achieved a $5 million settlement on Feb. 25, 2021, for a girl who recently suffered a brain injury as a result of alleged birth-related medical malpractice.

According to Dr. Fagel of the Law Offices of Dr. Bruce G. Fagel & Associates, the reported medical malpractice incident took place in 2018. At that time, a woman went into labor and began to develop vaginal bleeding and severe pain that were not normal for the labor process. With the bleeding and pain came abnormalities in her baby’s heart rate. However, according to Dr. Fagel, the labor nurses did not recognize most of these abnormalities, so no one pursued an intervention in the labor and delivery process.

Dr. Fagel said the woman eventually became 10 centimeters dilated and was therefore told to push. However, the staff members determined that her unborn baby’s heart rate was low—a sign that the child lacked oxygen and thus needed to be delivered through an emergency C-section. Still, the staff decided to wait on the patient’s private obstetrician to drive to the hospital to perform the surgery, rather than tapping the in-house hospitalist to handle it. During the waiting period, the baby’s heart rate continued to deteriorate, and as a result, the baby was born barely alive, according to Dr. Fagel.

Dr. Fagel said the baby ended up suffering brain damage despite spending a significant amount of time at the medical center recovering from the incident. Today, the child is 3 years old and is unable to talk, walk, scoot, or stand. In addition, she can eat only pureed food by spoon and may actually need a gastronomy tube for feeding in the future.

In this alleged medical malpractice case, the parents of the toddler ultimately reached a settlement with the reportedly at-fault hospital for $5,029,000.

Case Number: 18CV332596