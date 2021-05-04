Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 13

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, May 13 
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-407-0789
International: 201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13719223
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144644

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com


