Dan Reimer Selected to Lead Operations at Montana State Grain Lab

Reimer will oversee Great Falls and Plentywood grain lab operations

The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced Dan Reimer as the new Bureau Chief at the State Grain Labs, the state’s only federally licensed grain inspection labs.

With a background in mechanical engineering, Dan has led teams throughout the world, including as General Manager of a manufacturing plant in Mexico, and most recently, Executive Director of an operation in the Czech Republic.

“The department is pleased to welcome Dan back to Montana and the state agency as he previously served as the department’s Pesticide Licensing Specialist from 2012 to 2018,” said Christy Clark, MDA Deputy Director and Agriculture Development Division Administrator.

“I am excited to serve Montana Agriculture in a new capacity,” said Dan Reimer, State Grain Lab Bureau Chief. “Our grain labs strive to provide customers with the best possible service while always looking at ways to improve. With harvest just around the corner, our team is looking forward to doing our part to help Montana’s farmers sell their high-quality crops to buyers throughout the world.”

Established in 1921, the State Grain Lab is in its 100th year of providing producers and agricultural businesses with quality assurance and consistent, unbiased results. State Grain Lab staff are highly skilled and certified to sample and grade crops through the Federal Grain Inspection Service. Official grain certificates issued through the labs guarantee protein grade and other qualities that serve as the basis for price settlements between buyers and sellers.

The labs, located in Great Falls and Plentywood, host visitors from across the globe who come to see how their state-of-the-art equipment and grain grading processes work first-hand. The Great Falls lab will soon be recruiting for motivated workers who enjoy a dynamic work schedule to join their team for the upcoming harvest season through the State of Montana Careers Website.