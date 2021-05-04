How Cure With Earth Is Changing The North America Supplement Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cure With Earth is a Canada based company that provides pure, genuine, and 100% natural, unadulterated products in the US and Canada. The company brings fresh herbs from countries like Nepal, India, China, and Korea . Ancient science has multiple magical gifts of nature, and Cure With Earth wants to make everyone's life better with herbal supplements.
Ayurveda is an age-old traditional Indian medicine. Ayurveda uses herbs and natural ingredients that benefit human bodies tremendously. This 5000 years old ancient science, is now getting embraced by people in North America. Even though there are multiple health supplements available in the market; hardly a few offer 100% natural and unadulterated products. This is when Cure With Earth came into existence. Cure With Earth understood that human life deserves better and hence came in their fantastic range of ayurvedic products made for different types of bodily ailments.
How Is Cure With Earth Healing People?
The company understands that there is a surge of synthetic products in the market, which are of no good to the human body. The founders Ayush Aggarwal & Arnav Rangarh, originally from India, moved to Canada many years back. They know how Ayurveda can change someone's life for good. Ayush & Arnav have grown up with Ayurvedic medicines. Knowing the benefits, both of them started Cure With Earth to bring ayurvedic medicine out to the western world.
Ayush & Arnav didn't just limit themselves to Indian herbs only; they travelled to remote parts of the globe, such as Nepal, China, and Korea, to search for herbs that have healing properties.
Cure with earth took a direct-to-consumer approach, which allows them to offer their products at fair prices while having a direct oversight in order to provide 100% natural & organic products.
Popular Products Available At Cure With Earth
• Cordyceps
Cordyceps Mushroom is one-of-a-kind fungi that can be found in East Asia. It is considered to be one of the most valuable mushrooms. Its medicinal properties are not unknown in the Ayurveda world and are now becoming popular in North America and the West.
Athletes often consume Cordyceps because of their positive impact on exercise performance. Not just this, Cordyceps is loaded with antioxidants, which help the human body fight against degenerative diseases and premature aging.
• Pure Himalayan Shilajit
Shilajit can be found in the Himalayan mountains of Nepal and India. It is a good source of fulvic acid.
Shilajit can help in enhancing cellular activities and functions. Even for better physical performance and post-workout recovery, shilajit can turn out to be quite useful.
Apart from these Cure With Earth offers Kashmiri Saffron, Korean Ginseng and many others. These have helped numerous people reach their fitness goals. Natural products are always better than synthetic products. Ayurveda is both natural and effective.
For More Information
Ayush Aggarwal
