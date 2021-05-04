Top Frontline Tourism Worker and National Travel and Tourism Week recognized by Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Assistant Innkeeper Heather Hidalgo was nominated for Colorado's Top Frontline Workers Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is a six suite Victorian charmer Each suite features queen or king size beds and private baths

I share this recognition with my co-workers who work alongside me everyday to provide the hospitality, personalized service and quality that the bed and breakfast industry is best known for.” — Heather Hidalgo, Assistant Innkeeper at Holden House

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime Assistant Innkeeper Heather Hidalgo at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn located in Colorado Springs, joined the list of nominees for the Colorado Tourism Office's Top Frontline Tourism Workers in 2021. Heather became a valued member of the Holden House team in 2005 and provides guests with exceptional customer service and hospitality. In addition to her overall innkeeping duties through her years of service, Hidalgo has assumed additional roles that include employee scheduling, accounting and training supervision. She is also a past recipient of the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association tourism industry award.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a part of the hospitality and tourism industry", said Hidalgo. "As someone who has always enjoyed helping people, ensuring guests have a fabulous vacation is very rewarding. Creating a perfect guest experience is what it means to be a service industry member and I share this recognition with my co-workers at Holden House who work alongside me everyday to provide the hospitality, personalized service and quality that the bed and breakfast industry is best known for."

The Colorado tourism industry nominates tourism employees to be recognized as Top Frontline Tourism Workers in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week. These nominees are people who do an outstanding job of welcoming visitors to our state and providing them with the best experiences possible. In a statement from the Colorado tourism newsletter, "The Colorado Tourism Office and tourism industry would like to thank and recognize these 2021 Top Frontline Tourism Workers for their dedication and hard work in attracting visitors to Colorado."

"Heather Hidalgo is an important member of our team here at Holden House and is the epitome of what an innkeeper should be", said owner-innkeeper Sallie Clark. "Through her long standing and dedicated work ethic, guests are always greeted with a smile, provided suggestions on local activities, restaurants and hidden gems. She takes on additional roles at the inn to ensure that bed and breakfast visitors enjoy their stay, including gourmet breakfast preparation and dining room service, among many other duties."

The Colorado Tourism Office's recognition of frontline workers underscores National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, that spotlights the critical role travel plays in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme Power of Travel. Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 38th annual NTTW (May 2-8) arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance to the U.S. economy of initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.

“NTTW takes on a special significance this year as the travel industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The past year was incredibly challenging, but we saw the full power of the travel industry on display in the way we united and supported one another through this crisis.”

Holden House employs exceptional local staff who take on the task of overall innkeeping, including individual guest concierge service. "Each one of our assistant innkeepers show their love and loyalty of the tourism business everyday at the inn", said owner-innkeeper Welling Clark. "Guests expect and deserve clean and comfortable accommodations as well as personal attention to their needs. We are proud that through our 35 plus years of business operation, all of our innkeepers are hospitality superstars. We share our support and enthusiasm of National Travel and Tourism Week, and its importance not just in May, but throughout the entire year. The financial impact of travel and tourism is vital to our economic recovery, not to mention the overall wellbeing of travelers who benefit by taking time out of busy schedules to enjoy life".

Holden House features six suites with private baths and is located in a historic neighborhood of Colorado Springs. A full gourmet breakfast is included. For more information, visit www.HoldenHouse.com or call 719-471-3980.

