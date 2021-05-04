GEHTSOFT USA Puts Tech Community First with Releases of Free Barcode Creation Solution
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gehtsoft.Barcodes Release emphasizes GEHTSOFT’s dedication to their mission of balancing high-quality software development while supporting the humans behind the coding.
GEHTSOFT USA has released a completely free asset open-source library, Gehtsoft.Barcodes, to give back to the tech community. Gehtsoft.Barcodes is a cross-platform C# library for generation of different types of barcodes and QR codes. The goal of the Gehtsoft.Barcodes library is to provide a variety of .NET application developers with a solution that allows them to create barcodes (including QR codes) with just a couple of lines of code.
With Gehtsoft.Barcodes, users can easily add barcodes to an application using simple and convenient API methods. Developers can link their libraries to their application and then call a method with parameters specifying the type, size, color, etc. of a barcode they want to get, and the library will create an image of a standards-compliant barcode or QR code right away.
Currently, the library supports the generation of the following types of barcodes and QR codes: EAN-8, EAN-13, GS1-128A, GS1-128B, GS1-128C, UPC-A, and QR codes. It can be added to any application built on .NET Framework 4.5.1 and later, and .NET Standard 2.0 platforms.
With over 20 years of experience as an Agile outsourced, remote, software research and development company, Gehtsoft identified a need to share what they’ve learned over two decades with the community.
Co-founder Ivan Gekht stated, “A significant aspect of our company mission is to create high-quality, high-demand solutions, and to also give back to the business and software communities whenever we can. We do this through mentorship, and thought that this free solution would be a high-demand, high-reward, opportunity for businesses and developers in need of a barcode solution.”
Download Gehtsoft.Barcodes:
https://www.nuget.org/packages/Gehtsoft.Barcodes
GS PDFFlow Library:
If you need to use barcodes or QR codes in PDF documents, we offer our own Gehtsoft PDFFlow library for efficient, quick and easy creation of PDF documents of any complexity. Gehtsoft.PDFFlow is an excellent C# library that allows developers to easily generate complex documents for real business applications. PDFFlow utilizes the Gehtsoft.Barcodes library to generate barcodes and QR codes and offers many additional formatting and layouting options.
https://www.pdfflow.io
