Cleanup Resumes at Missoula White Pine Sash Facility in Missoula County

HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is pleased to announce that cleanup activities have resumed at the Missoula White Pine Sash Facility. Huttig Building Products formerly operated a window frame and sash factory on the property and is continuing the cleanup activities required by DEQ under the Comprehensive Environmental Cleanup and Responsibility Act (CECRA), also known as the state superfund program. The Missoula White Pine Sash Facility is located on the northside of Missoula, Mont. in Missoula County.

Under DEQ oversight, contractors for Huttig Building Products will carefully excavate soil contaminated with pentachlorophenol and dioxin and place this material into a new, lined, on-site treatment area. This area is called a treatment cell and is currently under construction. Once contaminated soil is excavated, an oxidizing compound will be blended into remaining soil in the excavated area to help clean up groundwater at the Facility. The excavated area will then be filled-in with clean soil. Contaminated soil in the treatment cell will be removed and hauled to an appropriate disposal facility once sampling data indicates that the soil has successfully been treated to reduce contaminant concentrations.

In 2015, DEQ issued a Record of Decision outlining requirements for cleanup at the Facility following evaluation of sampling data, consideration of cleanup options, and public comment. Since that time, Huttig Building Products has removed ash, wood waste, and contaminated soil from a portion of the Facility and has developed plans to clean up the remaining portions of the Facility.

Throughout summer 2021, nearby residents may observe construction equipment operating within a fenced area northwest of the Scott Street railroad overpass. Contaminated soil will be moved to the lined treatment area using on-site haul routes and will not impact public roads. Decontamination and dust control measures will be implemented to protect public health and ensure contamination does not migrate from the site. For more information, visit: http://deq.mt.gov/Land/statesuperfund/missoulawhitepinesash

