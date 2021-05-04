URAC & CMSA Team Up For Health Care Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Case management is a vital linkage between patients who are going through treatment for disease or recovering from injury and appropriate, effective care.



In this webinar, Shawn Griffin, MD, President and CEO of URAC and Melanie Prince, MSN, President of the Case Management Society of America, discuss what case management success looks like, how case managers continue to play a role in patient care, how technology assists CM activities, and how accreditations and certifications play a role in ensuring professionalism and high quality.



Attendees will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the state of case management and how their own accreditations and certifications have helped them in improving care.



Event registration at https://www.urac.org/event/high-quality-case-management-the-key-to-safety-and-improved-outcomes/



Speaker Bios



Shawn Griffin, MD, FAAFP, President & CEO of URAC - Dr. Shawn Griffin joined URAC in 2019 after spending more than 20 years in the heart of patient care. In his early role as a rural physician, he saw the importance of care coordination when patients needed care beyond his purview and outside of his geographic area. As he moved into the role of Chief Quality and Informatics Officer with Memorial Hermann Physician Network, he led efforts to ensure that technology enhanced care coordination through better tracking of care and case management. Dr. Griffin likes to tell people that he started his career treating individual patients he could see and touch, then expanded his skills and reach to a much larger community and then decided to come to URAC where his skills could make the biggest difference.



Melanie Prince, MSN, BSN, RN, NE-BC, CCM, FAAN, President of the Case Management Society of America and an American Academy of Nursing Fellow - Retired as a United States Air Force Colonel and Registered Nurse, Melanie has diverse experience in population health; case, disease and utilization management; public policy; trauma/violence prevention and organizational leadership.



A native of Louisiana but a worldwide traveler, Melanie documents anecdotal reports on the cultural influences that impact access to care, health disparities and social determinants of health. A certified case manager and nurse executive, she holds a master’s degree in Adult Health Nursing Case Management and possesses years of experience in training, program management and process improvement.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. You can find them at www.urac.org.

Attachment

Laura Wood, Director Of Communications URAC 202-326-3968 communications@urac.org